Aastha Gill Reveals How ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Reel, Song Happened With Rapper Badshah

Aastha Gill recently revealed how her latest song with Badshah came into being, and what prompted it. The viral song, Bachpan Ka Pyaar, has been making headlines for a while. The 10-year-old boy who sang the song, Sahdev Dirdo, was probably not expecting to become as famous as he did but Badshah's plans changed everything.

Aastha Gill talks 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' and Badshah's vision

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Aastha Gill spoke about how the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar came into being. The songstress also spoke about her viral reel with Badshah, which started everything. She said,

“Apparently, the child had sung it two years back. Badshah liked the voice of the kid, he remixed it and played it for us one day, I said, ‘It sounds dope, let’s do it!’ We were just going for a live show and five minutes before that, Badshah said let’s make an Instagram reel. It was a total fluke, we were sitting randomly. The next morning, it went viral and how and it took us all by surprise.”

The singer also spoke about Sahdev Dirdo, who will feature in the collaboration between Badshah and Gill. She mentioned how happy she was with the fact that she got to help somebody through music. She spoke about how she never thought she would "be closely associated with doing something like this," referring to changing a kid's life.

She also mentioned how she was extremely impressed with what they were able to do with and for Sahdev, stating how she slept like a baby knowing she was a part of something like this. The DJ Waley Babu singer was also asked if she fears being "typecast," since all of her songs have mainly been party tracks. The songstress responded by talking about how she has already received feedback about it, adding that there was more to her than just party songs. She also explained,

"I feel the songs I work on, it’s my personality. I’m myself a very party person and that’s what attracts me to that kind of music. It’s not like I’m not working on other genres, but this is something I love doing."

(IMAGE - AASTHA GILL/ BADSHAH INSTAGRAM)