Abhijeet Kelkar Remembers Iconic Musician R. D Burman On His 27th Death Anniversary

R.D Burman is one of the most acclaimed Indian music directors of all time. The veteran passed away on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54. On R.D Burman’s death anniversary this year, Marathi actor-singer, Abhijeet Kelkar remembered the legend hinting how big a fan he is.

Abhijeet Kelkar remembers iconic R.D Burman on his 27th death anniversary

Abhijeet Kelkar is quite active on his Instagram handle. On January 4, 2021, which marks 27th R.D Burman’s death anniversary, he shared a picture of the iconic music maestro and expressed his feelings. He wrote that Burman was very much ahead of his time. The actor mentioned that there is not a single day that goes without listening to his song and remembering him. Abhijeet wrote that he feels, the artist lives in his blood, heart, and soul. Check out the post below.

Popularly known as Puncham Da, R.D Burman’s death anniversary is remembered by the entire nation. He won millions of hearts with his work in the Indian music industry and is often considered as one of the most predominant musical forces that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. He composed musical scores for around 331 films from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Rahul Dev Burman was born on June 7, 1939, and was the only son of the composer Sachin Dev Burman. Puncham Da has ventured on several projects with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. He scored many of the songs that made these singers famous. R. D Burman has also scored various songs sung by his sister-in-law, Lata Mangeshkar. His popular songs include Yeh Shaam Mastani, Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Kya Hua Tera Wada, Bachke Rehna Re Baba, Jab Hum Jawan Honge, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, Pyar Hamen Kis Mod Pe and many more.

Abhijeet Kelkar is a popular singer who has also participated in the celebrity singing reality show Singing Star. His acting credit includes movies such as Kadhi Achanak, Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Sound of Heaven: The Story of Balgandharva, Teecha Baap Tyacha Baap, and Kakshparsh. Abhijeet has appeared in Asambhav and Tuza Maza Jamena television series, along with being a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi. He currently plays a key role in Tuzhya Ishaqacha Nada Khula TV show.

