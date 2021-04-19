ACM Awards 2021: Singer Mickey Guyton Makes History As First Black Woman To Host The Show

The ACM Awards 2021 included an array of action-packed performances by singers like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, and others. In addition to her powerful performance, Mickey Guyton was the ACM Awards host for the night, making history as the first black woman to do so. The singer co-hosted the event alongside Keith Urban.

Guyton has been sharing an array of posts on her Instagram handle from the event with her first one being from before the show was aired. She shared a couple of photos from her dressing room saying, "Still can’t believe this is real. So excited to co-host the @acmawards tomorrow with @keithurban". Take a look below.

More about Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton has already made history once this year as the first solo Black female Grammy nominee in country music. The singer was also up for the 'new female artist of the year award' at the ACM Awards 2021 which was won by the I Hope singer, Gabby Barrett. In addition, Guyton delivered a power-packed performance dressed in an ethereal blue gown of her song of hope titled Hold On, which was included on the soundtrack of the faith-based film, Breakthrough.

Guyton even shared a clip from her performance at the event via her Instagram handle with the caption, "I wrote "Hold On" as a prayer and was so honoured to perform it tonight in support of the ACM's Lifting Lives who are dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. "If you’re going through a hard time I hope it inspires you to keep going", she said. Take a look below.

More about ACM awards 2021 winners

ACM awards 2021 winners list included Maren Morris who won two honours which were for, 'Song of the Year' and 'Female Artist of the Year'. Luke Bryan was named 'Entertainer of the Year' but was unable to attend due to testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Old Dominion was awarded 'Group of the Year' while Dan + Shay bagged the award for 'Duo of the Year'. Chris Stapleton who was leading in the number of nominations along with Maren Morris took home the award for 'Album of the Year'.

