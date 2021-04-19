ACM Awards 2021 Winners: From Luke Bryan To Jimmie Allen, Here's The Full List

The ACM Awards 2021 were held on April 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Country artists Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton were the hosts for the evening. Mickey Guyton became the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards. The night was historical considering several Black artists won awards for the first time. Female artists dominated the award show night with stellar performances. The awards ceremony was held keeping the pandemic guidelines in mind. Here's the full list of ACM Awards 2021 winners.

List of ACM Awards 2021 winners

The American Country Music Awards, or as they are popularly known as ACM Awards was graced with the presence of several notable artists like Blake Shelton, Josh Osborne, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, to name a few. The night's historic moments included several black artists like Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown contending and winning the awards. Here's a full list of ACM Awards 2021 winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Luke Bryan

Album of the Year: Chris Stapleton, 'Starting Over'

Female Artist of the Year: Maren Morris

Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Single of the Year: Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Song of the Year: Maren Morris 'The Bones'

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year: Gabby Barrett

New Male Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen

Video of the Year: 'Worldwide Beautiful' by Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

National On-Air Personality of the Year: Kix Brooks, American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market: Double-L - Lois Lewis, KNIX-FM - Phoenix, AZ

On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market: ï»¿Lexi & Banks - Lexi Papadopoulos, Jared Banks - KUBL-FM - Salt Lake City, UT

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market: Buzz Jackson - KIIM-FM - Tucson, AZ

On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market: Steve, Ben and Nikki - Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas - WXBQ-FM - Bristol, VA

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market: KNIX-FM, Phoenix, AZ

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market: WQDR-FM, Raleigh, NC

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market: KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, CA

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market: KKNU-FM, Eugene, OH

Promo Image Source: ACM Awards Instagram