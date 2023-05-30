Actor & Digital Creator Roman Khan Paired Up With Archana Gautam For New Music Video

In the world of content creation, one name that has blown our minds and won our hearts is Roman Khan. Based in Dubai, this man has a strong fan following across the globe, and we certainly understand why! His sense of humour and relatable reels have hooked us too. He is not just a content creator but also a model and actor who is trying to solidify his name in the entertainment world.



Speaking of his acting stint, Roman Khan is all set to achieve another milestone. He is preparing for the release of another music video starring him and Archana Gautam.Yes, you read it right! Seeing the pictures, we can figure out that the song is going to be a romantic number, and we could witness a sizzling chemistry between Roman and the actress. The story had the stickers of #STAYTUNED and coming soon.



The actor, too, posted the story on his official Instagram handle. We are sure that this music video is going to be a huge hit.



Roman's fans are extremely excited and cannot wait to watch their favourite star on the screen. The actor hasn't shared any other information about the music video yet, but we are sure that he will do so really soon. Roman is an extraordinary human being. He could get people hooked on his content for hours. He has also posted reels with Rakhi Sawant, Zoya Diksha, Firoza Khan, and many more. He has amassed more than 760k followers on Instagram at @itsromankhan



He has also done more than 200 TVCs, print advertisements, and photoshoots. Roman Khan has been awarded as the best GCC content creator in Bahrain, and he has also made it to the list of the Top 10 Handsome Arab Men in the World. He is also admired for his philanthropic activities. During Iftar, he distributed goodies to people on the main streets of Dubai Creek with the Naif Police Station to support the needy. He has a South Indian film, Saturday Night, in the making. We wish him good luck with his future work.