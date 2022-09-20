Adam Levine Accused Of Cheating On Wife; Instagram Model Alleges Singer 'manipulated' Her

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has been accused of cheating on his model wife Behati Prinsloo, days after she announced that the couple is expecting their third child. An Instagram model named Sumner Stroh posted a series of alleged DMs with the pop star, further claiming that he 'manipulated and exploited' her.

The Instagram model also shared an alleged DM from Levine, wherein he asked if he could name his unborn baby after her. For the unversed, Adam Levine and Behati have been married since 2014 after dating for about 2 years. The duo welcomed their first child Dusty Rose in 2016, while their second child, a daughter, Gio Grace was born in 2018.

Adam Levine accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo

According to Marca, Stroh shared a video where she mentioned that their alleged romance spanned roughly a year, adding that she was manipulated by Levine. "I'm just going to rip the Band-Aid off... I was having an affair with a man who is married to Victoria's Secret model," she said and further revealed it was Levine.

Sumner maintained that while she never wanted to 'come forward' about their alleged relationship, she revealed what prompted her to take this step. "I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid - so here I am," the model explained.

In a message posted on Instagram, she added, "Aware people are going to try and fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don't feel like I'm doing any favours considering the manner this had to go about." The text continued, "It's a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good."

