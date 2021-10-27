Adam Levine Addresses Controversy Of Using Cuss Word At A Fan Who Grabbed His Arm On Stage

Lead singer of the band Maroon 5, Adam Levine, received criticism from some netizens after a video from his recent concert went viral on social media. During the Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert, a female fan rushed the stage and grabbed onto Levine's arm while he was performing.

A video shared on the web shows the singer hurling abuse at the fan as the security removed her from the stage. Adam has now spoken regarding the criticism and explained that he was 'really started'.

Adam Levine responds to criticism

Adam Levine took to his Instagram and shared a series of videos to explain his side of the story and respond to the criticism he was receiving. As per People, during the Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert, a fan rushed to the stage and grabbed Adam's arm while he was performing the song Sunday Morning. As security escorted the fan offstage, the Maroon 5 leads singer could be seen mouthing the word "f---."

The singer in his Instagram stories could be heard saying, "I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage. I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time, to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us, or less than us, makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."

The She Will Be Loved singer further explained saying, "So I just need you guys to know I was really startled, and sometimes when you're startled...you have to shake it off and move on. Because I'm doing my job up there. And it's what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans."

Though the actor received criticism for his reaction, there were several fans that stood up for the singer and said that that's how every human would react. One user wrote via Twitter, "um why is Adam Levine being villainized for reacting REASONABLY to some random fan running up to him while he was performing during a concert how do you expect someone to react to something like that."

um why is adam levine being villainize for reacting REASONABLY to some random fan running up to him while he was performing during a concert how do you expect someone to react to something like that — spooky scary stephanie👻 (@stephdnnie) October 27, 2021

Entertainers are not petting zoos. Put some respect on @adamlevine’s name. I would have reacted the same way pic.twitter.com/IXb1I4KIrl — Carly Üninemclite (@uninemclite) October 26, 2021

Adam Levine having to apologize for being uncomfortable when a fan ran onstage and grabbed him just shows how entitled and messed up stan culture has become — Melissa (@Melissinthecity) October 27, 2021

Image: Instagram/@adamlevine