Adam Levine Apologises To Chile Fans Over 'unprofessional' Performance At Del Mar Festival

Adam Levine recently took to Instagram and apologised to his fans in Chile. The Maroon 5 frontman had to issue this apology since Chilean fans deemed the band’s recent performance in Chile 'unprofessional'. Maroon 5’s management team previously had issued a statement regarding the backlash the band received.

Adam Levine issues an apology to Chilean fans

Maroon 5 is currently busy on their world tour. The Adam Levine fronted band will end its South American leg of the tour on March 15, 2020. But recently, the band made a quick stop at the Vina del Mar festival in Chile and performed for their fans.

But right after the performance, Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 received severe backlash. Many fans deemed Maroon 5’s performance 'unprofessional'. The band’s performance was considered a highlight of the festival. After the severe backlash against Maroon 5’s performance, Adam Levine took to Instagram and apologised to the fans.

In his Instagram post, Adam Levine wrote, “While we can’t always make up for our past, we can absolutely try our best to learn from it.” Levine further added, “Thank you Chile for giving me the opportunity to grow. And to share some amazing memories that we will never forget.” See Adam Levine’s entire Instagram post here.

Maroon 5 and their management team also issued an apology with an official statement. In the statement, the band’s representatives said that the band and their team were informed regarding the civil unrest in the country and also about Ricky Martin’s incident while en route to the festival grounds. The statement continued while talking about how the band still chose to perform for their fans.

In this official statement, the representatives also said that during the band’s 70 minutes’ performance they faced several issues. The band apparently faced several technical difficulties and even Adam Levine’s in-ears had some issues as well. These difficulties led Maroon 5 to not deliver their normal show. The statement concluded with the band and their representatives thanking fans in Chile for all their love and support.

