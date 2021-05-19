Adam Levine Net Worth: Know All About The Popular Singer And Lead Vocalist Of 'Maroon 5'

Adam Levine is one of the most popular singer-songwriters in the music industry. He is best known all over the world as the lead vocalist of the pop-rock band Maroon 5. Over the years, the singer and Maroon 5 has delivered some of the biggest hits like Moves Like Jagger, Animals, Stereo Hearts, Sugar among others. He started his music career with a band called Kara’s Flowers in 1994. However, the band proved to be a commercial failure. The group was reformed in 2001 as Maroon 5 with some changes and has scaled several heights of success. Adam Levine has also appeared in several movies and TV shows. Read on to know all about Adam Levine net worth and details about his income.

Adam Levine net worth

According to a report by celebritynetworth.com, Adam Levine net worth is a whopping $120 million. The majority of his income is from his contribution to music projects. He has also earned $8 million per season when he hosted NBC's reality TV series The Voice. He was born in Los Angeles, California. Adam Levine's age is 42 years. He married supermodel Behati Prinsloo in 2014. The couple has two children Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In March 2018. Adam Levine paid a massive sum of $34 million for a 12,000 square foot house in the exotic locality of Beverly Hills. He also owns a large property in Beverly Hills which he bought for $5 million in 2012. Earlier in 2019, Adam Levine and his wife Behati bought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's former house in the Pacific Palisades for $32 million.

Adam Levine and Josh Gummersall started their own production company in 2018 named 222 Productions. Levine also formed his own record label, 222 Records in 2012. The global star has collaborated with different clothing companies t launch menswear lines. Apart from a successful career as a singer-songwriter and the lead vocalist of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has also appeared on SNL various times. He also had a recurring role in American Horror Story: Asylum. Adam Levine played an important role in the musical-romance drama film Begin Again, co-starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo.

Adam Levine's songs

Adam Levine has delivered some of the biggest hits with Maroon 5 and also as a solo artist. Maroon 5’s first album Songs About Jane became a hit all over the world. Some of the popular Adam Levine's songs apart from his career at Maroon 5 are Locked Away, Stereo Hearts, Go Now, Lost Stars, A Higher Place among others. Maroon 5 gained popularity across the globe with songs like Memories, She Will Be Loved, Payphone, One More Night, Animals, Don’t Wanna Know, etc.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Adam Levine Instagram

