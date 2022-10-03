Adam Levine Performs Live For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal; Wife Behati Attends Concert

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, who has been in the headlines for quite some time because of his cheating scandal, recently made his first public appearance. The singer performed with his band Maroon 5 in Las Vegas Saturday night. As per Page Six, the artiste performed at the MGM Grand Hotel over the weekend as part of Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala that was also attended by Logan Paul and more.

For those unaware, a model named Sumner Stroh took to social media and posted screenshots of her alleged conversation with Levine while claiming that he 'manipulated and exploited' her. Four other women later accused him similarly which raised tensions between him and his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine retuns to stage after cheating scandal

Amid the singer's cheating scandal, Levine's pregnant wife, Prinsloo was also spotted attending the stage performance. As per reports, she even joined him backstage to support him. Before his enthralling performance, Adam was introduced with kind words by Shaquille O’Neal at the event who said, "Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck."

🎥| Maroon 5 at Shaquille O'Neal's annual fundraising gala "The Event" last night @adamlevinepic.twitter.com/9zDU9xsiu7 — Adam Levine Pics (@picsadamlevine) October 2, 2022

🎥| Maroon 5 and Shaquille O'neal performing "This love" at The Event in Las Vegas tonight @adamlevine @maroon5pic.twitter.com/JANYB2iMc0 — Adam Levine Pics (@picsadamlevine) October 2, 2022



Several pictures from the event have been shared by fan pages on social media, which took viewers inside the concert. After Prinsloo announced that she's expecting her third child with Adam, as per Entertainment Tonight, the couple was trying to move past the situation and move forward together as a couple and parents. Adding to it, it was revealed how Prinsloo was upset about how everything was handled along with the public aspect of it and added how their goal was to be the best parents and work through things. The source also claimed that Levine was committed to making things better with his wife.