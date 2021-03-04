Adam Levine Reveals He Plays Avril's 'I'm With You' To His Daughter Dusty Rose

Adam Levine has recently shared an interesting detail about his equation with 4-year-old daughter Dusty Rose. In a recent interview, Adam Levine revealed that he was been playing early 2000s pop rock songs for his daughter. In the interview, he also talked about how “there are no bands around anymore”.

Adam Levine reveals he plays 2000s pop rockers to his daughter

Adam Levine recently sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. During the interview, Levine revealed that he has been playing 2000’s pop rock music videos to his 4-year-old daughter Dusty Rose. In the interview, Adam revealed that Avril Lavigne’s song I’m With You brings people to tears and played it to his daughter as well.

Also read | Maroon 5's Adam Levine Reflects On Beautiful Mistakes, Says Megan 'took It To Next Level'

Talking about early pop rock songs, Adam Levine said how many of us took these songs for granted, 'since they used to played all around us while growing up'. After more than decades, Levine has realized that some of these pop rock tunes are “really great songs” which he did not realise back then.

During the interview, the Maroon 5 frontman also reminisced about when their band’s first album was released there were still plenty of bands around them. But now he feels there are “there are no bands around anymore”. He further said that there are no bands around anymore and feels like they are a “dying breed”.

Also read | Adam Levine's Wife Shares A Picture Of Her Never-before-seen Wedding Dress; See Pic

Coming back to Adam Levine playing an Avril Lavigne song to his daughter, both the pop rock artists started their career around the same time. I’m With You was the third single from Avril’s Let Go. The song was Avril’s second song to be nominated at the Grammys.

In the interview with Lowe, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine revealed that their new album is “done”. But he steered clear from revealing the release date of this upcoming album. Levine revealed that 2020 was a strange year for him to make an album. He further added that he struggled to get “fired up” but once he started writing songs he was back on track.

Also read | Maroon 5 'Girls Like You': When 26 Stellar Women Got Together For This Hit Masterpiece

Also read | As Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Dating Pardison Fontaine; Know Some Facts About Her Beau

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.