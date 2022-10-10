Last Updated:

Adam Levine, Wife Behati Prinsloo Enjoy Beach Outing With Kids Amid His Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine recently enjoyed a beach outing with his wife Behati Prinsloo and their kids following his highly-publicised cheating scandal.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PICSADAMLEVINE


Adam Levine recently enjoyed a beach outing with his wife Behati Prinsloo and their kids following his highly-publicised cheating scandal. The Maroon 5 frontman seemed at ease as he lay with Behati at a beach in Montecito, California, and the couple also went biking with children Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 by their side. 

In glimpses surfacing on social media, Behati could also be seen relaxing on her husband's chest, while flaunting her baby bump in a sweatshirt. This comes shortly after multiple women came forward and shared lewd messages allegedly sent to them by Adam. 

Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo hit the beach amid the singer's cheating scandal 

In pictures making rounds on the internet, Adam and Behati could be seen spending quality time at the beach and also biking down to the ocean. Take a look. 

Following the cheating allegations, Adam made his first on-stage appearance as he performed with his band Maroon 5 in Las Vegas earlier this month. Prinsloo also attended the stage performance, with reports suggesting she even joined Adam backstage to support him. 

According to Entertainment Tonight, Behati and Adam are trying to move past the unfortunate situation, and their goal is to nurture their kids in the best way possible. Levine is reportedly committed to making things better with his family. 

The publication's source said, "Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents. Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goal is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati."

The cheating allegations started after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed to have had an affair with the Sugar crooner. After this, at least five more women went public with their similar encounters with Adam.  

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PICSADAMLEVINE)

First Published:
