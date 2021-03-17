Adam Levine's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Memories' Singer?

Adam Levine will be soon ringing his 42nd birthday. The prolific actor and musician has given the world musical pieces of work such as "Go Now", "Harder To Breathe" and "The Sun" amongst others. In order to celebrate the life and career of Adam Levine, a quiz based on Adam Levine's songs, Adam Levine's wife and various other pieces of Adam Levine's trivia has been curated. One can take Adam Levine's quiz that follows this paragraph and see for themselves as to how well do they know their favourite Maroon 5 band member.

Adam Levine's Birthday Quiz:

1) What is Adam Levine's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between $5-10 million

b) Between $50-100 million

c) Between $100-150 million

d) No official data regarding Adam Levine's fortune is available

2) Which dog breed is Adam Levine especially fond of?

a) German Shepherds

b) Golden Retrievers

c) Tibetian Mastiff

d) Siamese Otters

3) Levine and Jake Gyllenhaal go back a long way. Since when have the two personalities known each other?

a) Since Kindergarten

b) Since High School

c) Since Jake brought Adam Levine from another dimension as Mysterio back in 2011

d) Jake was a part of the Maroon 5, back when it was called Maroon 6. The actor left the musical group but remained friends with Levine.

4) What is Adam Levine's Moon Sign?

a) Pisces

b) Libra

c) Gemini

d) Taurus

5) Post the breakage of an important part of his body, Adam Levine had to shift from using weights for the purpose of physical fitness to Yoga. What did the musician injure?

a) His Sternum

b) His Gluteus maximus

c) His Arms

d) He simply got fed up of exercising with weights, hence the shift to Yoga.

6) What is Adam Levine's city of birth?

a) Los Angeles, California

b) Latur

c) Boston

d) He was born in the woods in the middle of nowhere

7) What is the name of Adam Levine's father?

a) Jack Levine

b) Maroon Fivo Levine (He is the person who is said to be the inspiration behind the formation of the group known as Maroon 5)

c) Adam Levine Sr.

d) Fred Levine

8) What is the name of Adam Levine's wife?

a) Jordana Levine

b) Wanda Maximoff

c) Behati Prinsloo

d) Adam Levine is very much single

9) At what age did Adam Levine make his small-screen debut?

a) 19

b) 17

c) 12

d) 15

10) How did Adam Levine make ends meet at the time when Maroon 5 was in its infancy stages?

a) He worked as a waiter in Johnny Rockets

b) He groomed and took care of sea otters at a nearby aquarium

c) He had a thriving career as a YouTuber

d) None of the above. Maroon 5 raked in millions of dollars since their first song.

11) If Adam Levine's right hand was tied to a chair, would he be able to write?

a) He is rich and famous enough to have his personal scribe roam around with him

b) He will have to wait until someone unties him

c) Yes, since he is Ambidextrous

d) Adam Levine doesn't write, since he has dysgraphia

12) Which ones from the following list of sectors has Adam Levine ventured into as an entrepreneur?

a) Clothing

b) Perfumes

c) Music gear

d) All of the above

13) Which one from the following list of Adam Levine's songs became a viral sensation recently?

a) Payphone

b) Animals

c) Memories

d) Hymn For The Weekend

14) Which one from the following list of Television Shows has Adam Levine made an appearance on?

a) American Horror Story

b) Beverly Hills 90210

c) None of the above

d) All of the above

15) What is Adam Levine's Zodiac Sign?

a) Pisces

b) Taurus

c) Virgo

d) None of the above

(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding Adam Levine's net worth has been sourced from various sites online. This portal does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.)

Answers: 1-c, 2-b, 3-a, 4-b, 5-a, 6-a, 7-d, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-c, 12-d, 13-c, 14-d, 15-a