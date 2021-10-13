Adele Announces Fourth Album '30', Calls It Her 'ride Or Die' During Life's Tough Period

After a long hiatus, Adele is finally set to release her fourth album and made the announcement via her social media account. Adele's fourth album is titled 30 following in the format of her previous releases 19, 21 and 25. The British songstress has been teasing the album's lead single, Easy On Me. The singer shared some part of the music video and even teased the song's lyircs over the weekend on Instagram Stories.

Adele shares a note while announcing her fourth album 30

Adele made the announcement that her new album 30 would be releasing on November 19 along with a lengthy note. The singer who has divorced her husband Simon Konecki since her last album 25 was released, in her note wrote that her album was 'her ride or die during the most turbulent times of her life'. She wrote, "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way."

She added, "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out. It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. "

In her note, she also credited a friend who helped her through the journey of writing her new album. She wrote, "When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says "It's your Saturn return babes f**k it, you only live once". The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why."

Adele's last album 25 was released back in 2015 and was the world's best-selling album of the year. The album went on to sell over 22 million copies worldwide, making it the fourth-best selling album of the 21st century, the second-best-selling album of the 2010s behind her album 21, and one of the best-selling albums of all time. Following 21, it was certified Diamond by the RIAA, making Adele the only artist of the 2010s to achieve this certification with two albums.

Image: Instagram/@adele