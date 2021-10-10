Adele Drops Exclusive Clip Of Upcoming Single 'Easy On Me' during An Instagram Live

British singer and songwriter Adele gave a sneak-peek into an exclusive clip of her upcoming single Easy on Me during an Instagram Live on Saturday, October 9.

The 33-year-old singer played a short snippet of the highly-anticipated first single off of her new album. She sang the song, “There ain’t no gold in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever, And there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence, baby let me in. Go easy…”. Thereafter, she abruptly cuts the song and tells viewers to tune in to her Instagram Live, “That’s it. That’s all I’m going to play”.

Adele answers random questions on Instagram Live

Besides giving fans a sneak peek of Easy On Me, Adele answered a number of random questions as they appeared in the chat stream. When asked about her favorite drink at brunch, she said an "Aperol spritz". On being asked to choose between Tea or coffee? She answered, "Even though I'm drinking coffee right now, it's tea". When asked about her preference on how she likes her makeup done, she said, "I slap it on and run, but I am lucky enough to have someone do my makeup professionally for me".

She also answered a question from a fan who asked what her fourth studio album, rumoured to be called 30, was about.“Divorce, baby, divorce!”, she said, referencing her 2019 split from Simon Konecki.

When is Adele's Easy on Me coming out?

Easy on Me, a part of Adele's highly-anticipated fourth studio album '30', will mark the 15 time Grammy winner's first in the last six years. Earlier this week, the singer announced her new song Easy on Me will be released on Friday, October 15. She had dropped a 21-second monochrome teaser clip giving her fans a glimpse into her latest song. In the teaser, she can be seen playing just the instrumental piano introduction to the single while she appeared to take a drive to an empty road after popping in a cassette tape. Take a look:

Earlier, the Rolling in the Deep singer opened up to Vogue about her weight loss journey, her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, and how her divorce to ex-husband Simon Konecki affected their son, Angelo. She also addressed the accusations of cultural appropriation she faced following her controversial Notting Hill Carnival Instagram post.

