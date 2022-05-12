Singer Adele recently took to Instagram and confirmed moving in with her boyfriend Rich Paul. The ace musician shared a loved-up post while enjoying a romantic date while standing in front of a stunning white house which is believed to be their new pad.

Her boyfriend Rich can be seen clutching a key that confirms their new house together. "Time flies," the Easy on Me singer captioned the pictures. The pictures included various romantic moments of the couple starting from the time they started dating.

The countless sweet moments showed how Adele turned waiter at McDonald's and served Rich and when they attended a softball game together, all smiles in the bleachers. Another shot showed Rich kissing her backstage at an event, while the last image showed Adele clutching what looked to be a fortune cookie message that read, "You have found a good company — enjoy."

Adele moves in with boyfriend Rich Paul in new home

However, Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul have been plagued by split speculations after Paul was spotted in Miami with his client LeBron James on Adele's 34th birthday. According to People magazine, sources close to the outlet shared that the couple dined together in Napa Valley and were still together despite spending her big day apart.

According to Mail Online, in January this year, it was claimed the vocal powerhouse was splashing out '$58million' on a fourth property - Sylvester Stallone's Beverly Hills mega-mansion which sat on the market for the better part of the year.

Meanwhile, earlier, Adele appeared on the Graham Norton Show on Thursday and shared that she was planning to have a baby with her boyfriend Rich Paul. She said, "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son (with Simon Konecki)." While talking about when her Las Vegas concerts will be rescheduled, the singer said that it will definitely happen this year because she was planning to have a baby next year.

