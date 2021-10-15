Adele Releases 'Easy On Me' From '30', Her First Album After Gap Of 6 Years; Watch

Adele has returned to singing and recently released her first single in six years from her upcoming album called 30. The Grammy Award-winning singer made her official come back on October 15, 2021, with her new soulful melody Easy On Me. Her last album 25 came out in 2015.

Adele premiered the gut-wrenching video of Easy On Me on YouTube with 360 thousand fans tuning in to listen to the song live. The video was reportedly shot last month in Quebec. It sent Adele's fans on a ride of nostalgia as it began with the same house that Adele and director Xavier Dolan used to shoot her hit single Hello. The video began in a monochrome setting and ended in colours. The music video was directed by Xavier Dolan. Within two hours of its release, the song garnered 2.9 million views on YouTube.

Xavier Dolan on reuniting with Adele

As per Entertainment Weekly, Dolan has earlier said he believes nothing is stronger than an artist reconnecting after years. He quipped that he and Adele both have changed and Easy On Me was an opportunity for them to celebrate this change. He also claimed the two of them were faithful to their dearest theme and despite everything being the same, everything was different.

Adele on Easy On Me and 30

In two separate interviews with Vogue's UK and US editions, Adele opened up about her inspiration behind her new album. The 15 times Grammy winner revealed she had named her album 30 as she was of the same age when she married her long-time beau Simon Konecki. The singer also revealed the album will explain to her son Angelo why she got a divorce when he will get older. Adele also acknowledged her failed marriage and said her whole life felt apar. Adele confirmed she tied the knot in 2018 and soon after filed for a divorce as she was not happy.

Adele also talked about her single Easy On Me, which released ahead of her album. The singer shared how she urged people to go easy on her as she recently went through a divorce. She teased the single on October 5. Adele's new album 30 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

Image: Instagram/Adele