Adele Reveals To Oprah That Her Weight Loss Journey Was A Byproduct Of Managing Anxiety

Adele, who is currently gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, 30, recently spoke to Oprah Winfrey at the CBS special, Adele One Night Only, and became the talk of the town. Apart from opening up about her divorce and being a single parent, she also shed light on her weight loss journey.

Last year, the English singer's weight loss pictures became viral and grabbed eyeballs. 30 will be available to fans on November 19.

Adele opens up about her weight loss journey

The singer and songwriter mentioned that she lost about 100 pounds over the last two years, and had not set out to do so. She mentioned that it all happened because working out with her trainer helped control her anxiety, after her divorce. She stated that exercising helped her keep herself together, which made her lose weight. She also mentioned that she was aware that her body had been objectified throughout her career. She told Oprah Winfrey that she was body positive before her weight loss and still is.

She clarified that she has never looked up to anyone as a role model only on the basis of their looks. She also stated that it was not her job to give people validation about their bodies, as she was 'sorting' her own life out. She mentioned that now that she is back to performing, it has taken her away from the gym. However, she hopes to retain her muscle memory for lifting weights, which she revealed was her favourite part of exercising.

The 15-times Grammy Award-winning singer also spoke about how it was exhausting for her to go through her divorce from Simon Konecki, and not being able to see her son every day was never part of the plan. She shed light on how she juggled between running her business, her home, and more. She got married to Konecki in 2018 and filed for divorce a year later. The two went their separate ways in March 2021 and share a 9-year-old son, Angelo Adkins. Adele's most recent song was Easy On Me, which she released from her upcoming album, 30, which fans are waiting eagerly for. She mentioned that the lyrics of the number were meant to explain her divorce to her son when he grows older.

Image: Instagram/@aprah, AP