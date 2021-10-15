Adele Says She's In A 'strong Place' After Releasing 'Easy On Me' From Latest Album '30'

After the release of Easy On Me from her upcoming album, 30, Adele opened up about what went into putting the album together. The latest song from the album released on Friday, marking her first single number after six years. Set to release on November 19, the singer-songwriter admitted that although the album was hard to make, she is in a strong place now.

Adele opens up about behind-the-scenes of her next album

In a recent episode of the Breakfast Show with Greg James, Adele opened up about the process of putting her next album, 30 together. The Hello singer admitted that she had 'lost the appreciation' for her gift to be able to make music. Adele mentioned she was 'a bit frightened' about making her own record and also going back and listening to old records of artists she has loved. However, the 15 time Grammy-winning singer mentioned that it brought her 'so much joy' to listen to music and wrote her own songs.

Having said that, Adele admitted that it was 'bloody hard work to make'. The All I Ask singer mentioned that she began to sing about things that she didn't know she was thinking or feeling. She mentioned that she could not unlock the door to her mental health and take the key with her, but she wanted to leave the key in the door 'for everyone else'. Adele mentioned that she was extremely proud of her album and that she is now in a 'strong place', where she can be vulnerable.

Adele, recently had an interactive session on Instagram with her fans and engaged with them. According to reports by People, she began working on her album three years ago. The singer and her ex-husband Simon Konecki made their divorce public in March, two years after they first split. The singer mentioned that she relies on 'routine and consistency' to feel like she is in a safe space. However, the singer did the exact opposite when she began to work on her album, as he threw herself into work and into a 'maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil'. Adele mentioned that she learnt a lot about herself while working on her album and is now finally ready and comfortable to release it into the world.

