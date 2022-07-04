Adele Sticks To Her Decision Of Cancelling LA Residency, Recalls Backlash From Angry Fans

Singer Adele, who received backlash after postponing her Las Vegas residency show, recently doubled down on her previous statement about the reasons behind the same. During her conversation with BBC Radio 4, the Hello singer shed light on her previous cancellation back in January and how she had to face the disappointment of the fans.

For the unversed, Adele’s residency was scheduled to start on January 21 and run through mid-April at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas but the singer-songwriter decided to postpone her shows. The singer had called off her Weekends With Adele residency in a tearful Instagram video just one day before it was scheduled to begin on January 21, citing production delays caused by COVID-19.

Spilling out details on the same, the 34-year-old singer said, “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

Adele talks about her decision to postpone Las Vegas residency

Before the announcement made by the singer to postpone the show, her fans had already made the arrangements, including tickets, accommodations, and more. However, the sudden change in plans resulted in their great loss, and they even criticised Adele for her decision.

Talking about the same, the singer explained how the opinions of others could not change her decision and thought process. The star who faced the heat from fans, said, “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision." Adele confessed that the backlash she faced from angry fans was "brutal" after they had to endure a serious financial beating as they had already booked flights and hotel rooms, even booked time off work to see their favourite artist.

Meanwhile, the star who pulled off an amazing concert in London recently hasn't confirmed any dates for the postponed shows. According to various media reports, the stage sets have been dismissed and the venue has been passed on to other artists.





IMAGE: Instagram/Adele