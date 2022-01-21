Adele Tearfully Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency Due To COVID-19, Says 'Im Really Sorry'

The entire world has been witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, due to which several big events have been cancelled or postponed. Singer/songwriter Adele took to her Instagram and shared an emotional video as she announced that she will have to postpone her Las Vegas residency, a few hours before the concert was supposed to take place. In the tearful video, the singer shared that half of her team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the show wasn't ready.

Adele cancels Las Vegas residency

Adele was supposed to perform the first of her 24 concerts in Las Vegas on Friday, the concert would mark the singer's first live concert in over five years. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the singer tearfully said, "I'm sorry but my show ain't ready, we have tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and good enough for you but we have been absolutely destroyed. Half my team and crew have tested positive and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Adele said that she and her team had been awake for 30 hours trying to figure out a way but they had 'run out of time'. She said, "I'm sorry, it's last minute. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again. We're going to reschedule all the dates, we're on it right now. And I'm going to finish my show. I want to to get it to where it's supposed to be [but] we've been up against so much and it just ain't ready."

As per BBC, tickets for Adele's concert ranged from $85 to $685, several concertgoers took to social media and expressed their disappointment. The Las Vegas concert would have been her first live concert in five years. Along with two dates in London's Hyde Park to take place this summer, they are the only shows the singer has announced to promote her recently released fourth album, 30. The shows were scheduled to take place at Caesars Palace's Colosseum from January to April. Previously Katy Perry successfully pulled off her Las Vegas residency that received a positive response from the audience.

Image: Instagram/@adele