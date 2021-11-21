Adele Thanks Spotify As Shuffle Button Gets Taken Off From Album Pages On Singer's Request

Adele's new album 30 has been creating quite a buzz amongst her fans and netizens since her album was released after six long years. As her latest album was released, Adele took to her social media handles to thank the online music streaming platform Spotify for removing the shuffle button while playing the albums. The singer said that every artist puts in a lot of hard work while trying to decide the tracklisting.

Adele took to her Twitter and reposted a tweet that read, "Following the release of ‘30’ by @Adele, Spotify removed the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums. Now, listeners have to listen to every album’s tracklist in order." The Someone Like You singer thanked Spotify for removing the shuffle button and wrote, "This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our tracklisting for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."

Adele's much-awaited fourth studio album 30 was finally released on Friday, November 19. The album was inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and how she tackled the separation whilst discussing her motherhood and the scrutiny of fame. The album has 12 tracks with three additional bonus tracks and the lead single of the album Easy On Me was released earlier this month and has been topping several global music charts.

Adele made the announcement that her new album 30 would be releasing on November 19 along with a lengthy note via her social media handles and called the album her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life."

Adele's last album 25 was released back in 2015. The album went on to sell over 22 million copies worldwide, making it the fourth-best selling album of the 21st century, the second-best-selling album of the 2010s behind her album 21, and one of the best-selling albums of all time. Following 21, it was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making Adele the only artist of the 2010s to achieve this certification with two albums.

