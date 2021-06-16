Adele To Explore What She Has Been Going Through In New Album: Reports

Adele has been away from the music charts for quite some time now but there is good news for all the Adele fans who have been missing her music. According to a report by E! News, Adele will soon release her new album and in the album, she will ‘explore what she has been going through, told a source close to the singer.

The source close to Adele revealed to the news outlet that the British singer has been focusing on herself in the last year and has spent months in the studio working on her new album. The source further added that in the album, Adele will talk about her divorce from her husband Simon Konecki. The fans will also get to hear what she has been going through in recent years. The source further added that the album will release soon and that the singer is excited for the world to hear it. Nothing about the album is officially announced yet.

Adele and Simon Konecki's divorce

Adele and Simon Konecki started dating in mid-2011 and got married in 2016. They have a son, Angelo, from their marriage. In April 2019, Adele’s representatives announced that Adele and Simon have separated but will continue to raise their son together. The divorce was finalised in March 2021. There have been rumours of her and rapper Skepta dating each other. The source told the media outlet that the relationship between the two isn’t serious. They go on dates and keep in touch but for now, Adele wants to stay focused.

Adele's Instagram

Adele's Instagram is full of fun moments from her personal and professional life. Recently she posted a series of photos of herself on the occasion of her birthday. The singer turned thirty-three this year and adding a witty note to her age, she captioned the photos as, “Thirty Free”. The post was showered with love and compliments from her fans. Adele also celebrated the completion of 10 years of her album 21 on Instagram. She wrote, “Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x”.

Adele’s songs

Adele debuted in 2008 with her album named 19. Then she released two more studio albums in her career to date, named 21 and 25. Adele’s songs like Rolling in The Deep, Skyfall, Someone like you, Hello, When We Were Young and many more were loved by the fans and got her the recognition she has today.

IMAGE: ADELE/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.