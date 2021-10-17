Adele's 'Easy On Me' Beats BTS; Breaks Spotify Record For Most Streams In A Day

On Thursday, singer-songwriter Adele broke the internet by finally making a comeback by releasing the Easy on Me song from her album titled 30. Spotify announced in a social media statement that within a day of its release, Adele's latest comeback track has broken the streamer's record for most global streams in a day. According to Billboard, BTS' popular song Butter had previously held the record for the streamer's largest single-day stream.

Adele's Easy on Me song breaks record on Spotify

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Spotify revealed that Adele's first single since 2016 has broken the streamer's record and replaced BTS' second English track, Butter. According to Billboard, the song earned more than 20.9 million global streams on May 23 this year. In their tweet, Spotify has not yet revealed the exact number of global streams that Adele's comeback track has garnered to achieve the stunning feat.

The Hello star had previously taken to her Twitter handle to announce the joyful news of releasing her single, after several weeks of speculation that she has been working on her new music. At the time, the singer had teased her fans by dropping a 21-second monochrome teaser clip, giving them a glimpse of her latest song. The teaser clip featured her inserting a cassette tape into a player as she sat behind the wheel of a car she drove down a country road. In the background, a gentle piano melody also plays and sheet music flew out of the car's black window.

Adele also gave a sneak peek of the song during her first Instagram Live session by playing a snippet. She said she 'might get in trouble for.' She revealed, "Divorce, babe, divorce." Adele and her former husband Simon Konecki finalised their divorce in March, nearly two years after they parted ways. In the Live session, she added, "Writing my music has been really therapeutic, for sure."

During a recent appearance on BCC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James, the 30-year-old singer explained how her forthcoming album was 'hard to make.' She said, "I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it. I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people's that I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever. It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them."

"But yeah, it was hard work to make. I was singing things I didn't even realize I was feeling or thinking," Adele added. "But I'm really, really proud of it and I feel like I can't unlock a door for my own mental health and take the key with me. I've got to leave it in the door for everyone else and I'm in a strong place now where I feel like I can put that vulnerability out." Adele's fourth studio album, 30, is slated for release next month on November 19.

Image: Twitter/@adele