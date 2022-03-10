Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal became parents to a baby girl and have been receiving tons of love and endearing wishes through social media. In order to celebrate, the singer recently held an 'Ask me anything' session on social media in order to interact with his fans and answer their fun and quirky questions. As one of the fans asked Aditya about his plans for having a second child, he gave an epic answer in response.

Aditya Narayan began hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge launched in 2007 and went on to appear in many shows namely Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat and others. He has also hosted other popular television shows namely X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, etc.

Aditya Narayan reveals his plan of having a second baby

Aditya Narayan recently took to his official Instagram handle and conducted an interesting 'Ask Me Anything' session with his fans during which he made an attempt to answer numerous questions asked by his fans. One of the hilarious ones included a question where a fan asked the singer about his plans for having a second child after hardly a month of the birth of his first baby. In response to that, Aditya Narayan went candid and answered it by asking the fans whether 130 crores of people in the country weren't enough that he should bring yet another one.

Furthermore, he even answered a fan's question asking him whether he thought of name of his newly born baby daughter to which he replied 'Tvisha Narayan Jha' while another fan expressed the desire to see his daughter by asking when was he planning to share her pictures. Aditya Nararayn replied to it by stating that he will need his mother's permission to do so and added that the elders advised him not to share the pics before 40 days post-birth.

Aditya Narayan recently left his fans in shock when he decided to bid adieu to his hosting duties for the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after being a part of it for 15 years. He received numerous reactions from celebrities namely Vishal Dadlani, Siddharth Mahadevan, and others along with many fans who were devastated to hear the news.

Image: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial