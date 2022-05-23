Singer and host Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December 2020. After a few months of the marriage, the duo had announced the latter's pregnancy. A couple of months ago, the couple announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl. They took to their respective social media handles and wrote, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

Now, in a new update, the singer and his wife have shared the first full photo of their little munchkin Tvisha, therefore revealing her face for the first time.

Aditya Narayan Jha reveals daughter Tvisha's face

As his baby girl is all set to complete three months on May 24, Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of the little one. The pic sees Tvisha in a cute white-coloured outfit teamed up with a floral headband. Along with this sweet picture, Aditya wrote in the caption, "Tvisha3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha Shot by @thelooneylens PR & Stylist @dinky_nirh".

Shweta Agarwal also took to the photo-blogging site to share a similar post. Have a look:

Celebs pour love on Aditya's daughter

Soon after the post came into notice, it witnessed comments from fans as well as celebs. Vishal Dadlani commented, "She's everything! Pairon ka aashirwaad lekar show shuru karte hain!", Sunidhi Chauhan wrote, "Aweleeee!!! Mela bachcha God bless you my angel! (sic)", while Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Palak Muchhal and other celebs dropped hearts on the post.

Aditya revealed his daughter's name during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) round, in response to a fan's question. Revealing his newborn baby's name, Narayan wrote, "Tvisha Narayan Jha". Earlier, during an interactive session on Instagram, Aditya had opened up about the meaning of his daughter's name and how it's linked with his name. He mentioned, "Splendour Lustre Light Sun-Rays. It’s quite cool because My fathers name means ‘Risen Sun’ mine means ‘Sun’ and hers means rays of the sun :) Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva (sic)."