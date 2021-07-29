Aditya Narayan Reveals That He Wants To ‘launch His Own Music Label’; ‘Quit TV Hosting’

Aditya Narayan is a well-known artist in the entertainment industry who began his journey as a child artist and went on to become a popular TV show host. As he recently made a revelation about how he will not continue as a TV show host post-2022, he even recalled the time when he began his journey in the television industry as a show host.

Aditya Narayan: “I would love to be known as a struggling musician”

According to the reports by Bollywood Life, the singer and TV host, Aditya Narayan recalled the time when he hosted the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18. As he is currently hosting the singing reality show, Indian Idol, he further revealed that he used to get Rs 7,500 per episode for hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Speaking about how music was his first love, he mentioned how he would love to be known as 'a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality'. He further stated how he does not need to rely on music labels and their ‘rubbish contracts’ as he earned a lot being a TV show host.

Aditya Narayan also stated the reason behind working as a TV show host all these years and revealed that he wanted to launch his own music label, make his own music videos, and sing them as well. Adding to it, he even revealed that it was okay with him if people called him a ‘struggler’, ‘a failure’, or underrated but would love it if they added the word singer or musician along with it.

He even spoke about how the TV industry gave him everything in terms of fame, home, farmhouse, or car, but added how his first love will always be music. He also mentioned how he hardly did 2-3 songs in a year but was always seen on TV shows. Furthermore, he stated how his body of work in the TV industry outweighed his body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot. Aditya Narayan also revealed how he was happy to date about how people knew him as a TV host and stated that it wasn’t a bad thing as he was doing it for the past 18 years.

While speaking about his future plans, he recently revealed how it was time to do bigger things and announced that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television. He also announced that he will be taking a break from TV next year as he was bound to complete his prior commitments.

IMAGE: ADITYA NARAYAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.