Aditya Narayan Shares Photos From His Childhood; Vikrant Massey Comments 'Nanu Sahab'

Singer Aditya Narayan is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his life. Recently, he took to his Instagram account to share rare childhood photos. The Indian Idol anchor shared a collage of many childhood photos on his social media account.

Aditya Narayan shares a set of photos from his childhood

Aditya Narayan took to Instagram to share a collage of six passport-size photos from his childhood. In the caption, he wrote, “Many mini me’s.” The photos show different ages, Aditya, as a schoolkid. A couple of photos were in black-and-white while in the rest of the photos, Aditya can be seen wearing colorful clothes and beaming for the camera. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Aditya’s post. Several celebrities like Ravi Dubey and Vikrant Massey also commented on his post. Ravi Dubey said, “Chot bacha jaan ke humko…” whereas Vikrant commented “Nanu Sahab.” Other social media users also expressed their love with emojis and praised Aditya’s post. Check out some of the comments below.

Aditya Narayan's social media presence

Aditya Narayan frequently shares posts on Instagram and entertains his fans. Recently, he took a break from hosting Indian Idol as he got tested positive for COVID-19. He shared two shirtless selfies on social media and shared a look at how the disease made an impact on his body. In the first post, he can be seen flaunting his paunch whereas in the second photo he can be seen a bit more fit. In the caption of his posts, he wrote, “ If you can’t love me at my … ( April 15, 2021-the day I tested covid –ve) you don’t deserve me at my… ( June 15, 2021), “ he captioned the before-and-after posts. Have a look at the posts below.

Aditya Narayan on the work front

Aditya Narayan has sung many songs and even worked as an actor in several movies. Recently, he sang the song Mera Naam Kizzie for the music album of Dil Bechara. Before that, he even sang the song Ishqyaun Dhishqyan from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Aditya has also released his own single songs like Lilah, Main Dooba Rahoon, and Kyun.

