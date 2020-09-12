When Aditya Paudwal Had Revealed The One Advice He Got From His Parents About Music

Music producer and composer Aditya Paudwal passed away today in a Mumbai hospital. The 35-year-old artist reportedly died due to kidney failure. He was the son of veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal and late music composer Arun Paudwal.

When Aditya Paudwal revealed the advice he received from his parents about music

In a conversation on SudeepAudio YouTube channel, late Aditya Paudwal had once spoken about his musical journey. During the interview, he disclosed a piece of advice that he got from his parents which influenced him. Aditya was asked if he was ever taught to carry on his music career as a side hobby and do something else.

He smilingly replied that he was “very bad at school” and in academics. The artist said that his parents knew that he would get into music, but they always told him that if he wants to go into music then he has to be the best. Aditya Paudwal mentioned that best meaning that he has to “be-at-it” and cannot consider music a timepass.

They advised him to take it seriously at whatever age he is doing music. Aditya asserted that his parent’s helped him in a lot of ways. The late music composer talked about his parent’s advice around 8:28 minutes in the video given below.

Aditya Paudwal's death

Aditya Paudwal reportedly died to kidney failure on Saturday morning, September 12, 2020. He was apparently undergoing treatment for his kidney ailment and was in ICU before his demise. Several music artists paid their tribute to Paudwal, including Shankar Mahadevan with whom he collaborated multiple times. Take a look at a few people who grieved the demise of Aditya Paudwal.

Anuradha Paudwal ji ke Bete Aditya ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Bahut choti umr mein uska nidhan hua.Ishwar uski aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 12, 2020

Shocked to learn about sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal

We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. our deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/xzwFuia8HO — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) September 12, 2020

I’m really in shock right now. An extremely talented soul has left all of us. I vividly remember I first met you in 2014 at your studio to play you my debut album. Really can’t grasp this news.



Rest in peace #AdityaPaudwal you will be dearly missed brother.. have no words 💔 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2020

Very sad to hear that we have lost #AdityaPaudwal, a very young and talented musician-composer. I am deeply pained by this news and send my prayers and condolences to #AnuradhaPaudwal Ji and Kavita Paudwal Tulpule on this huge loss. May the Lord grant him peace 🙏 — Tauseef Akhtar (@tauseef_akhtar) September 12, 2020

Aditya Paudwal made his debut as music composer at the age of nine. He worked in the music industry in Bollywood as well as in some Telugu movies. A couple of weeks ago, the late artist worked with his mother Anuradha Paudwal on a devotional song.

