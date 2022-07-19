Adnan Sami Deletes All Instagram Posts; Leaves Video With 'ALVIDA' Message

Indian singer Adnan Sami deleted all his Instagram posts with a cryptic video. The move definitely came as a shocker to the artiste's fans as well as industry friends which is evident from the comments section of the last video he shared on Tuesday. It is pertinent to note that the Tera Chehra crooner didn't share any details about why he deleted all his posts, but he captioned his last post, "ALVIDA (goodbye)".

Adnan Sami deletes all Instagram posts

Soon after Adnan deleted all his posts from the social media platform, fans flooded the comments section as they were curious to know what the Padma Shri recipient was up to. A netizen commented, "What happened, sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?" Another Instagram user wrote, "Oh no !! Why I'm having a bad feeling that something wrong is going to happen (sic)", but one comment that caught everybody's attention was from musician Anurag Rao who wrote, "This is going to be a blazing track", which hints at the 50-year-old's new song or an album of the same name.

Adnan Sami, in recent years, has been in the news for his massive transformation and weight loss from the time he shot to fame with the 2000 hit song Lift Karadey, to now. In a now-deleted Instagram post from June, he dropped a selfie that featured him posing with a smile. The post shared by the musician seemed perfect like the picturesque background, but fans failed to recognize Adnan in his pictures as his chiselled jawline didn't go unnoticed. He captioned it, "Just Chilling in @kudavillingiliresort…Another Paradise! (sic)"

More about the singer

Last year, Adnan was also honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind. It was definitely a special moment for him as the singer took up citizenship in India only a few years ago.

The singer has composed music for several Hindi films, including Lucky: No Time for Love, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke, Dhamaal, 1920, Chance Pe Dance, Mumbai Salsa, Khubsoorat, Sadiyaan, Shaurya and several others. Some of Adnan's hit songs include Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Lift Karadey, Meri Yaad, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao and more.