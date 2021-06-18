Last Updated:

Adnan Sami 'jamming To Old Favourite' Kishore Kumar Classic Leaves Netizens Awe-struck

Adnan Sami 'jamming to old favourite' Kishore Kumar classic left netizens awe-struck. They replied that they had got 'goosebumps' and termed it 'soul-stirring.'

Written By
Joel Kurian
Adnan Sami, Hum Bewafaa

Image: Adnan Sami/Twitter


Adnan Sami might have been missing from the music scene for over a year now, but a glimpse of what fans have been missing from him occasionally comes up on Twitter. The singer-music composer’s rendition of the classic Hum Bewafaa was a reminder of this talent. His version turned out to the perfect treat for those missing his music as fans went gaga over his cover of the RD Burman creation.

Adnan Sami croons to Hum Bewafa

Adnan posted a video from home on social media of him ‘just jamming to an old favourite’. The Tera Chehra star had his piano as his companion and its partnership with his voice created a much-needed impact. The singer was seen being completely immersed in the melody while singing, as he crooned much slower than the original sung by Kishore Kumar and extended the ends of the lines.

His music-based wall in the background was a beautiful addition to the feeling.

Netizens were left awe-struck by Adnan’s cover. One wrote that he got ‘goosebumps’ upon hearing the song. Words like ‘beautiful', ‘song of the day’ were some of the other comments on the video. Another replied that he had made the lyrics more soulful with his ‘melodious magic’ and ‘soul-stirring’ and were the other comments.

While this was an evergreen rendition from the 1978 film Shalimar from another artist, Adnan had similarly crooned his own Noor-E-Khuda from My  Name is Khan. This was on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. Netizens had reacted in a similar way then too.

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Adnan is yet to come out with any track since his Tu Yaad Aaya. That song itself had been termed as a ‘comeback’ after he had not released any track in Hindi for over five years. Tu Yaad Aya has crossed 32 million views on YouTube.

His award for Outstanding Contribution to Music Industry this year at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was one of the highlights of his career.

