Adnan Sami On Losing 130 Kilos: 'People Thought I Got Some Surgery Done'

Adnan Sami, who shed 130 kilos, recently opened up about his weight loss journey and said that he didn't undergo surgeries to get fit. In a recent interview, the singer-songwriter said that there is a tremendous question mark on how he lost weight, many speculating that he underwent liposuction (A technique to remove extra fats from body).

"There is a tremendous question mark on how I lost weight. People thought, I got some surgery or liposuction. None of it was done by any kind of surgical interference," said Sami to Mashable India.

A 6-month ultimatum

Sami said he took a sabbatical from his job to concentrate on his failing health. After receiving a six-month ultimatum from his doctor, the singer took a flight to the US to begin his transformation quest.

“The doctor told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn’t be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months,” he said.

'No father should have to bury his child'

Adnan Sami also revealed his chat with his father, who heard his conversation with the doctor.

"That evening he (Adnan's father) had a very emotional conversation with me. He said I have been through everything that you had to endure. I have been with you through thick and thin. I have always held your hand and have never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child," Adnan Sami said.

After that, Sami sought treatment in Texas and altered his way of living.

Making his debut in the Hindi film industry with 'Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob,' a song for the 2001 film 'Ajnabee,' Sami went on to give numerous hits including ‘Tera Chehra’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ and ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’. In the year 2021, he was also honoured with the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.