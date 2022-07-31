Adnan Sami Reveals He Got 'virtual Whacking' From Mom After Worrying 'Alvida' Post

Popular Indian singer Adnan Sami recently made headlines after the worrying cryptic post he shared on Instagram, in which he wrote, "ALVIDA (goodbye)". The post worried fans, who took to the comments section to ask the singer if he was doing alright. However, he revealed a few days that Alvida was his new project, and fans breathed a sigh of relief. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer revealed that his mother gave him a 'virtual whacking' after he shared the post online.

Adnan Sami mother reaction to 'Alvida' post

Speaking to the publication, the singer revealed that he got a 'massive virtual whacking' from his mom after he shared the cryptic post online and deleted all his old posts. He explained that he took this step as he was beginning a 'new journey' in the world of music and this song will mark the first track of his journey.

He mentioned he was excited about Adnan 2.0 coming to life and wished to 'clean the slate for this new beginning', which is why he archived all his posts. Hence, he removed all his posts from the social media platform and introduced fans to his new creation, Alvida.

Adnan Sami's cryptic note

The Sun Zara singer earlier took to his social media account and deleted all his posts from his page as he shared a post that read, "ALVIDA (goodbye)". The post left fans worried about his health and safety and they rushed to the comments of the post to inquire about the singer. Some also hoped that Alvida was just the name of his new song, and they happened to be right.

Adnan Sami's Alvida song

A few weeks after his cryptic post online, the singer shared a teaser of his song, which was recently released on music streaming platforms. The teaser of the song saw the singer facing his back to the camera in a monochrome clip, as the word 'Alvida' appeared in red and stood out. The singer mentioned in the caption of his post that the song was his 'way of saying Alvida'. Fans were over the moon with the announcement and showered the star with heaps of love and praise.

Image: @adnansamiworld/Instagram/@AdnanSami/Facebook