'Don't Mess With India's Soul': Fresh Off Padma-Shri Honour, Adnan Sami Warns Tukde Gang

As the Centre announced that singer Adnan Sami, who was born in Pakistan but later took Indian citizenship, has been awarded Padma Shri this year, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he hoped protestors at Shaheen Bagh were "listening". "I hope Shaheen Bagh is listening. India doesn't believe in taking away citizenships," said the minister on Twitter.

Sami, in an exclusive interaction with Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic TV replied to Puri's tweet and had a message for those chanting 'Bharat tere Tukde Honge' and said, "I would just like to say one thing, I grew up in England. I was all over the world because of my father's profession. I had the choice even today. I could have become a citizen of Germany (because my wife is a German), the US or London. But I chose India because of its uniqueness of diversity, it's deep values, it's love for another, warmth, which I have not found anywhere."

He added: "I have lived in all these countries not as a tourist but I have lived there... and I came to the conclusion that the soul of India is so beautiful that this is where I want to have my identity, I want to raise my family here and have a home. Don't mess with it."

He concluded by saying, "Most importantly, it should not become a case of washing your dirty linen in front of the world. The world is turning towards us to look for examples, civilisation... Beatles came here. People come to India to find themselves. Let's not spread the wrong message about our own country."

For those unaware, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had on Saturday raised objection claiming Sami, a former Pakistan national who got Indian citizenship on December 1, 2016, was "not an original Indian citizen". In a tweet late Saturday evening, Amey Khopkar, president of the MNS's cinema wing, said, "Sami is not an original Indian citizen. MNS is of the view that he should not be given any award. We condemn the decision to honour him with Padma Shri and demand the decision be withdrawn."

