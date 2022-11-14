Adnan Sami Says He'll 'expose The Reality' Of How Pakistan Treated Him: 'It'll Shock Many'

Adnan Sami Monday shared a long note on social media explaining that he has "absolutely no contempt" towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to him. However, the singer mentioned that he has "major issues" with the neighbouring country's establishment. Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship in 2016, mentioned that the way the Pakistani establishment treated him over the years was "one of the big reasons" why he left the country. Sharing his thoughts, Sami further wrote that he'll soon expose the reality of how the establishment treated him adding that the revelation will leave many shocked.

Adnan Sami hits out at Pakistan's establishment

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, November 14, Adnan Sami wrote, "Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period." He added, "However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak."

Further stating that the way he was treated by the Pakistani establishment will "shock many", Sami mentioned that he has remained silent for many years but is waiting for the "right moment" to tell all to the world. "One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which no many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all to the world…" Adnan Sami wrote in a note shared on Twitter.

Born to a Pakistani Air Force veteran named Arshad Sami Khan and Naureen, Adnan Sami is the recipient of India's fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, for his remarkable contribution to music. Some of his notable songs include Deewana Bana Ke, Aye Udi Udi Udi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, and Lift Karadey among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ADNANSAMIWORLD)