Adnan Sami Shares A Picture Comparing 2021 To 1921, Says ‘don’t Blame Technology’

Adnan Sami took to his Twitter account on March 18, 2021, and shared a comparison picture from centuries apart. The picture featured people waiting in queues and what keeps them busy while they do that. The post saw the singer defending technology. Read along and take a look at Adnan Sami’s tweet, what he has to say, and how Twitter users are reacting to it.

Adnan Sami says, "Don’t blame technology" in his recent tweet

In his recent tweet, Adnan stated not to blame technology when people are seen spending time on their phones, while they wait in the queues. The picture he shared was a comparison between 2021 and 1921. In the picture from 2021, all the people waiting in a queue were using their phones to kill time, while in the picture from 1921 all of them were reading newspapers.

The singer thus added to his tweet, “Don’t blame technology”. The tweet has over 700 likes and has been retweeted around 40 times. A lot of people have also replied to the tweet in agreement, read along to take a look at some of them here.

It's the people to be blamed... — jack (@jackchakm) March 18, 2021

Right ðŸ˜‚ — Anamika Singh â›³ (@Anamika77620482) March 18, 2021

true — abhinav naik (@abhinav12831751) March 18, 2021

Manual to Digitalization.....

Only the difference — à¤¡à¥‰ à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¥à¤°à¤® à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾ (@drvsharma99) March 17, 2021

Adnan Sami on the work front

Adnan Sami's last studio album was Press Play, which released in the year 2013 and had a total of 11 songs. His last single was Tu Yaad Aaya which released in February 2020 and featured Adah Sharma alongside the singer. His latest film works include the song Natho Nuvvunte Chalu in the Telugu movie 90ML of 2019, while his latest Bollywood song was the qawwali Bhar Do Jholi Meri, from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Sami is often credited as the first musician to have played the santoor & Indian classical music on the piano, and a US-based magazine, Keyboard has also recognised him as the fastest keyboard player in the world.

The singer who had been living in India with a visitor’s visa applied for Indian citizenship back in May 2015, which was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Sami has been an Indian citizen since January 1, 2016, and went on to achieve the Padma Shri award on January 26, 2020.