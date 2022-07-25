Adnan Sami Shares Short Teaser Of His 'way Of Saying Alvida' After Recent Worrying Post

Popular Indian singer Adnan Sami was recently the talk of the town after he deleted all his Instagram posts from his account and posted a cryptic video saying "ALVIDA (goodbye)". The clip worried fans as they took to the comments section of the video to ask if the singer was alright. The singer has now shared a short video that seems to be a teaser of an upcoming song or music album of his titled Alvida, giving fans a sigh of relief.

Adnan Sami shares clip of his 'way of saying Alvida'

The Sun Zara singer took to his social media account and shared a short teaser, which he called his 'way of saying Alvida'. The clip was in black and white and saw the singer performing as he faced his back to the camera. The word 'Alvida' then appeared in red as it stood out against the monochrome clip. The melodious short clip caught the attention of fans, who were earlier deeply worried by his cryptic post from a few days ago.

Watch the clip here:

Several fans took to the comments section of the singer's post and welcomed him back to social media. They cheered him on as they expressed their excitement about his new project and could not wait to know more about it. They called it his 'new beginning' and several netizens expressed how 'relieved and happy' they were by his return to social media. They flooded the comments section with heaps of love for the singer and sent him their best for his future projects.

Adnan Sami's 'Alvida' post that left netizens worried

The singer earlier took to his social media account and deleted all his posts. He only had one visible post on his Instagram page, which read "ALVIDA (goodbye)". The cryptic post worried fans as they tried to speculate what could be going on in the singer's life. Several fans took to the comments section of the post and asked, "What happened, sir?", while others hoped it was a hint at a new song or music album, and nothing more serious. Some wrote, "Here's to hoping that ALVIDA is the new song/album name and you're okay."

