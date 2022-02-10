Adnan Sami Shares Unseen Pictures Of His Parents With Late Lata Mangeshkar From The 80s

Padma Shri Adnan Sami took to his social media account on Thursday and shared some unseen glimpses of the late Lata Mangeshkar from the 80s. The pictures he posted saw his parents alongside the legendary singer and he penned down a note about how his father was 'starstruck' by her.

Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID.

Adnan Sami shares unseen glimpses of Lata Mangeshkar

Famously known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar's demise left the world devasted. Several netizens, fans, colleagues, celebrities and loved ones penned down heartfelt notes online as they mourned the death of the singer. A few days after her demise, Adnan Sami took to his Instagram account and shared two pictures of his parents with the iconic artist. She can be seen in a white saree with orange decorative borders as she smiled from ear to ear in the presence of Adnan Sami's parents. He mentioned that the pictures were clicked in Abu-Dhabi in the 80s and also told his fans that this was the only time he saw his father 'starstruck in awe'. The caption read, "My parents with Lata didi in Abu-Dhabi at a lunch hosted by the Indian Ambassador during her visit in the 80s… This is the only time I ever saw my Baba ‘Starstruck’ & in ‘Awe’ of anyone. And he had worked with Presidents, Prime Ministers & world leaders around the world! He just adored Lata ji!"

Have a look at the pictures here

When the news of the iconic music sensation's demise broke, Adnan Sami shared a few black and white pictures of hers and mentioned that music has been 'orphaned'. However, he mentioned he felt 'blessed' to have lived during her lifetime and thanked her for everything as he expressed how much he would miss her. He wrote, "Music has been orphaned today… Our ‘Nightingale’ has flown away. We have been left voiceless in the dark. We will truly miss her & yet feel blessed that we lived during her lifetime & had the privilege of breathing the same air that she once breathed… May her soul rest in peace…Music weeps whilst her Devine Voice is returned to the Almighty, from where it came… Thank you for everything dear Didi…"

Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld