Adnan Sami Tells User To 'never Argue With Him About Food'; Here's Why

Adnan Sami on Monday took to his Twitter handle to reply a user who criticised a dish made by his wife Roya. "Too much of tari/oil, it doesn't look like an authentic nihari at all.But you are free to call it is your choice," the user wrote.

In response, Adnan shared his throwback picture when he weighed 230 kgs and wrote, "Do you see this hugely fat person below? That was me. I didn’t become like that by eating ‘celery’! I became like that by EATING A LOT OF FOOD!!

NEVER argue with me about FOOD as I have researched & eaten enough for many generations!! Nihari always has a lot of Ghee!!"

NEVER argue with me about FOOD as I have researched & eaten enough for many generations!! Nihari always has a lot of Ghee!!👇 https://t.co/380wZaP4gB pic.twitter.com/0M2li5dIxS — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 17, 2021

In 2016, in an interview with PTI, Sami said, "Losing weight is 80 per cent psychological and 20 per cent physical." The singer said he made up his mind to reduce his weight after he was told by a doctor in the presence of his father that he would not survive for long if he continued to have the same weight.

Adnan consulted a nutritionist and began focusing on his diet which is an important part of weight loss and fitness. He had said that he used to be an emotional eater which meant that he turned to food for comfort. His nutritionist put him on a healthy diet of low-calorie foods which helped him cut out all the unhealthy foods. He also had to cut sugar from his diet and stick to a healthy protein-based diet and his snacking habits had to change as well.

