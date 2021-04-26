Adnan Sami Urges Fans To 'choose Life' By Taking COVID-19 Vaccine As He Takes The 1st Jab

Singer Adnan Sami recently took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and also encouraged netizens to get vaccinated. On Sunday, the Padma Shri awardee took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself taking the first shot of the vaccine and spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated. Adnan highlighted the fact that the only way to secure oneself from the coronavirus pandemic is by taking the vaccine and urged fans to "Choose Life".

Adnan Sami "strongly urges" netizens to get themselves vaccinated

While the entire country is battling with the second wave of COVID-19, the government, as well as several celebrities of the showbiz, have been spreading awareness about taking the vaccine. The latest addition to the list of celebrities is the Lift Karadey hitmaker, Adnan Sami. On April 25, 2021, the 49-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph of himself taking the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and penned a thought-provoking note about its significance.

Adnan requested netizens to not listen to "wrong stories about the vaccine" and explained how all vaccines are good for one's protection. He wrote: "The only way we can secure ourselves from this deadly pandemic is by getting ourselves VACCINATED...

I got myself vaccinated. It’s a very secured feeling." The singer-composer continued, "I strongly urge everyone to go out there & do the same. Do NOT listen to wrong stories about the vaccine. All vaccines are good for your protection."

Elaborating further on the same, he added, "Side effects? Even an age-old tested 'aspirin' can have side effects but you don’t read about it because it’s no longer ‘news worthy’!! Some people are allergic to 'mushroom'... There will always be some people out there reacting adversely to something- we're all different!". The Bhar Do Joli Meri singer reiterated, "You hear about the vaccines because it’s a hot topic right now, so do not let that deter you from doing the right thing! Planes & cars crash, but will you stop flying or driving? Besides, simply put, the vaccine is our protection against death!! Choose LIFE!!".

