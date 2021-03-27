Adnan Sami's Hypothetical Question On Giant Music System Draws Obvious, Religious Answers

Music is enjoyed through different devices, be it headphones, TV, sound system, radio or mobile speakers. However, not many would have listened to a system consisting of numerous big speakers, almost the size of a bungalow’s entrance. Recently, Adnan Sami presented an interesting hypothetical situation on such an experience, asking his followers which song they'd play.

Adnan Sami’s hypothetical question of music for fans

Adnan shared the image of the multi-speaker music system taking the entire entrance of a home and asked netizens to imagine their phones being connected to such a system. The singer-music composer asked what would be the first song that they’d play.

The reactions were on obvious lines, and most of them suggested some of his most loved songs. Some of the most commented included Lift Karadey, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and more.

“Lift Karade” on full volume and the entire neighbourhood would be lifted... ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜† @AdnanSamiLive — Shubham Misra ðŸ§ (@SBM_4007) March 26, 2021

Kabi toh Nazar milao.. Kabi toh kareeb aaoo.. — Sandeep Pujari (@sandeeppujari) March 26, 2021

Bheegi bheegi raaton main, phir tum ao naa â¤â¤â¤ — Hashim (Stay at home to stay safe) (@Hashim23344213) March 26, 2021

Tera Chehra ♥ï¸ — Bheem Rai (@Bheemraionline) March 26, 2021

Interestingly, lot of people suggested religious songs. This included hymns in the worship of Lord Shiva and Hanuman. and one particular favourite among the netizens to play in such a situation was the bhajan Shri Ram Janki. Adnan’s hit Bhar Do Jholi Meri too was mentioned by the netizens.

Shree Ram Jaanki bhaithe hai mere seene mein â¤ï¸ðŸš© — Maddy (@FarziAashiqq) March 26, 2021

Shri Ram Janki. — Anshuman tiwari (@Anshuman123T) March 26, 2021

Shree ram janki .mp3 — Kau_sick (@kkt42o) March 26, 2021

Bajrang Bali Bajrang bali gali gali me naam he.....just search on YouTube — The ProfessorðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Professor_687) March 26, 2021

Shiva Tanadav ! ðŸ”± — VIKASH SINGH (@rajputvicky08) March 26, 2021

Bhar do jholi.. — Pankaj Verma (@pankajv63690602) March 26, 2021

Ganpati Bappa ki Aarti ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸ» — Nationalist Mumbaikar ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Ayush_Shah_25) March 27, 2021

Adnan Sami on the professional front

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami was recently honoured with the ‘outstanding contribution in music industry’ award by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. The Kabhi Naee artist had released his Tu Yaad Aya, which was termed as his ‘comeback’ last year, but he has not released any song since that track received love from his fans.