Adnan Sami's Hypothetical Question On Giant Music System Draws Obvious, Religious Answers

Adnan Sami's hypothetical question for fans on music on Twitter drew obvious and religious answers, with some even suggesting patriotic answers.

Music is enjoyed through different devices, be it headphones, TV, sound system, radio or mobile speakers. However, not many would have listened to a system consisting of numerous big speakers, almost the size of a bungalow’s entrance. Recently, Adnan Sami presented an interesting hypothetical situation on such an experience, asking his followers which song they'd play. 

Adnan Sami’s hypothetical question of music for fans 

Adnan shared the image of the multi-speaker music system taking the entire entrance of a home and asked netizens to imagine their phones being connected to such a system. The singer-music composer asked what would be the first song that they’d play.

The reactions were on obvious lines, and most of them suggested some of his most loved songs. Some of the most commented included Lift Karadey, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and more.

Interestingly, lot of people suggested religious songs. This included hymns in the worship of Lord Shiva and Hanuman. and one particular favourite among the netizens to play in such a situation was the bhajan Shri Ram Janki.  Adnan’s hit Bhar Do Jholi Meri too was mentioned by the netizens. 

Adnan Sami on the professional front

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami was recently honoured with the ‘outstanding contribution in music industry’ award by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. The Kabhi Naee artist had released his Tu Yaad Aya, which was termed as his ‘comeback’ last year, but he has not released any song since that track received love from his fans. 

 

 

