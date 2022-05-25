Aerosmith Member Steven Tyler Seeks Treatment After Relapse; Band Cancels Upcoming Shows

Aerosmith member Steven Tyler has entered a voluntary rehab after a recent relapse, concentrating on nursing himself back to health. In a statement released by Tyler's Aerosmith bandmates, it was revealed that he underwent foot surgery in preparation for the band's return to the stage, and suffered a relapse while managing his pain.

The statement concluded with the band's plan to cancel the first set of their Las Vegas residency dates in June and July, stating that this time it is important for Tyler's well being. Issuing an apology to all their fans, the band members revealed that they will resume their 2022 dates in September.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the American rock band wrote, "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment programme to concentrate on his health and recovery."

Announcing the cancellation of their upcoming shows, the band assured fans to share the latest updates as soon as they can. They concluded, "We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

In an earlier conversation with Haute Living, Steven had thanked his bandmates - Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford - for aiding him in his sobriety journey. He said that while it took him a long time to get over the anger of them sending him to rehab, Tyler maintained that he's 'grateful' to his entourage. He added, "All the magic that you thought worked when you were high comes out when you get sober."

By 2019, Tyler was on his “fourth run” and celebrating nine years of sobriety. He added that relapsing will put him at the risk of losing his loved ones. Tyler is a father to four children - Liv, Mia, Chelsea and Taj - and has been dating his ex personal assistant Aimee Preston since 2016.

