Aespa Winter's Photos Leaked? SM Entertainment Clarifies After Allegations Against Staff

In the light of allegations against a photographer, SM Entertainment has now released an official statement. The statement comes after the fans of Aespa sent mass e-mails to the company and some even arranged phone calls on April 14, 2021. Fans had accused the photographer of secretly taking Aespa Winter's photos on his phone. These allegations surfaced after a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot was uploaded. In the video, the man can be seen holding his phone at a certain angle, with an app looking similar to the camera app open on his phone.

SM Entertainment issued an official statement

Addressing the matter of alleged photography, the company has issued a statement denying the allegations. They clarified the claims saying that the photographer was misunderstood. They also added that no kind of misconduct or unpleasant situations occurred on the sets of the photoshoot. SM Entertainment thanked the fans for their concern towards Winter and Aespa.

The behind-the-scenes video in question is from one of the past photoshoots of the group for their brand endorsement. Although Winter is wearing full pants, her back is still exposed despite the sheer dress. Fans saw that a man stationed himself behind her and opened the camera app, leaving them concerned.

The identity of the man in question is not revealed, because the faces of the staff were blurred in the video. The behind-the-scenes video shows the member preparing for their photoshoot. In the almost 14-minute long photoshoot video, the Aespa members answered a few questions and spoke about their experience during the photo shoot.

All about Aespa

Aespa is the newest girl group debuted by SM Entertainment. Aespa made its debut with the single Black Mamba on November 17, 2020. The four-member girl group consists of Giselle, Winter, Karina, and Ning Ning. They released their second single Forever, on February 5, 2021. The single is the remake of a single of the same name by singer Yoo Yung Jin. The members of Aespa are below 21. Aespa Winter's age is 20, as of 2021. Aespa is the brand ambassador of luxury brand Givenchy.