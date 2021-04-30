Afghanistan Expresses Solidarity With India Through Video; Adnan Sami Calls It 'touching'

As India battled a challenging fight against the second wave of COVID-19, numerous countries have been expressing their solidarity with the nation. While some like United Kingdom have sent oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India, others like France and European Union and others have penned support messages. One such recent message was posted by Afghanistan in a heartfelt video that is going viral on social media.

Afghanistan pens solidarity message for India

In the video, one can see Afghanis, both celebrities and non-celebrities, holding placards with messages, to convey the overall message, "In this time of difficulty, we express our sincere support to the dear people of India. You are in our hearts. You are in our prayers."

"Your strength will shine through. With your resilience, this difficult time will overcome," the joint message read by activist Aryana Sayeed, TV presenter Lema Amiri, artist Lalloma Afzaai, MMA fighter Hussain Baksh Safari and others read.

Reacting to the video, Adnan Sami called it 'touching' and sent love back to the neighbouring country.



This is so touching! Thank you...We love you too!ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡«ðŸ¤ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— https://t.co/kYDWWHsug4 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 30, 2021

India records 3.86 lakh cases

Meanwhile, India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

(With inputs from PTI)