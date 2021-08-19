Afghanistan Pop Star Aryana Sayeed Flees Nation Amid Fear Of Life As Taliban Takes Control

Afghanistan pop star Aryana Sayeed has fled the country on a US flight out of Kabul as the Taliban took complete control over the capital city and the nation's government collapsed in totality. With the Taliban's rise in the war-ravaged nation, democracy, too, is crumbling as the militant group announced to impose their own version of Sharia Law.

As per the new establishment in Afghanistan, Afghan women in general will have their rights quashed including having to cover themselves in burqah, not to leave their homes alone (without a man as an escort), with even being deprived of the right to education and employment. The Taliban leaders have also stated that the religious scholars will be deciding whether the young girls can go to school or if women can work.

Aryana flees Afghanistan as Taliban rises to power

The Afghan pop star fled the country on a US cargo jet. The singer took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring herself and her partner, Hasib Sayed. Sharing the picture, Aryana penned a long note to her Instafam in order to inform them about the news of her escape. Aryana wrote, "I had said in one of my recent interviews that I will be the “Last Soldier to leave the Motherland”… and interestingly enough, that is exactly what happened."

"I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you!" she continued. The Voice judge added, "My heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone of you for your well-wishes and prayers who were concerned about my presence inside Afghanistan after so many others with lesser dangers/concerns had already left."

Aryana wrote, "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul." "After I get home and my mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock, I have many stories to share with you My LOVE/S!!" "For now, please stay safe and please stay united! xoxo -Aryana," she concluded in her post. The Afghan pop star's partner, Hasib Sayed, also shared another post where the singer can be seen sleeping on a flight with her mask on.

Aryana has been an active supporter of the Afghanistan Army. There have been several instances where the singer has expressed her support for the Afghan military before the Taliban took over the country. Aryana Sayeed is married to Hasib Sayed, who is also her producer.

IMAGE: ARYANA SAYEED'S INSTAGRAM