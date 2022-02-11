After pop star Billie Eilish garnered praise for pausing her concert midway to aid a fan suffering from breathing issues, singer John Mayer also recently stopped in the midst of his performance to look out for an audience member who appeared to have passed out. John Mayer was headlining the SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series, where he performed tracks like Last Train Home to Wild Blue among others. Here is what happened.

John Mayer stops concert midway to aid a fainting fan

In the midst of his performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, as he crooned Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, a woman seemed like she needed some medical attention. The singer then stopped to see if the woman was feeling fine and said to the audience, "Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert,”. According to Page Six reports, the lights then came up as he said "I’m going to step off the stage for a moment."

Officials then gathered at the scene, post which the woman was escorted in a wheelchair. Reassuring others about the fan's health, Mayer added, "Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK,”. He continued," The system works, thank you very much.” Take a look at the clip.

Mayer later resumed his show with his hit song Waiting on the World to Change. He performed for good 30 minutes before closing out his set. His gesture received widespread applause from the concertgoers.

The instance comes days after Billie Eilish paused her concert as she found one of her fans was suffering from some breathing issues and immediately called for help. Earlier this month, the singer was performing at the State Farm Area in Atlanta, Georgia, where a fan was spotted facing some trouble.

The Happier Than Ever singer asked her fan if she needed an inhaler and later asked her crew, "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?" She also told the crowd to stand away from her and give her breathing space. She quipped," Give her some time. Don't crowd." Take a look.

Here's @billieeilish stopping her concert in Atlanta this Saturday, to help a fan who needed an inhaler. 👇🏽 #BeLikeBillie pic.twitter.com/GViYsszx2U — humit 📻 (@humitofficial) February 7, 2022

Image: INSTAGRAM/@JOHNMAYER