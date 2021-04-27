Last Updated:

After BTS Announces Butter, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Memes; 'You're My Butter Half'

BTS recently announced their second English single, Butter. The news resulted in Twitter being flooded with memes and fans' reactions. Take a look -

The end of April is filled with good news for the BTS Army. The Korean boy band BTS recently announced their second English single Butter after the success of Dynamite. The band kept their viewers engaged for over an hour to announce the new single through YouTube live stream. The video revealed that Butter will release on May 21, 2021. Since then, Twitter is flooded with BTS memes and reactions. People are coming up with hilarious memes for the upcoming song. Read further to have a look at how creative the Army became for Butter.

Netizens react to BTS' next English single Butter

The announcement of the new English single moved the viewers with over 10 million views on YouTube. On the other hand, Twitter was filled with creative memes and fan reactions for the upcoming song. BTS' Twitter page is flooded with fan-arts as fans of the band could not keep calm. A Twitter user wrote, "They gonna melt our heart â™¡" and uploaded an animated photo of all seven singers of the band around the heart piece of butter.

 

BTS will also be selling copies of the song as soon as it arrives. BTS Army is more than excited as a fan already ordered four copies of the song.  Another Twitter user posted a picture wearing a yellow coloured t-shirt with 'Butter' written on it. The user hilariously wrote, "I'm so glad I'm on a keto diet because I can have all the butter I want. #BTS_Butter #BTS I just hope it's organic grass-fed butter. @BTS_twt". 

From photos and videos to animations, Twitter saw creativity everywhere when it came to BTS. While some fans wrote, "I like me 'butter' when I'm with you", others came up with various memes. Here is how BTS was all over Twitter.

BTS trivia

Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS made their debut in June 2013 and since then have become a global icon. BTS also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020 thrice. They were also the first South Korean band to get nominated for the Grammys. BTS members are Jin, RM, SUGA, Jimin, J-Hope, Jung Kook, and V. 

Promo Image Source: BTS' Instagram

