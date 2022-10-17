Last Updated:

WATCH | After Chicken Nugget, Harry Styles Hit By Bottle During Concert; Here's How He Reacted

Popular singer-actor Harry Styles, who is juggling his acting and music career, has had some dramatic moments since the beginning of his Love On Tour.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Harry Styles

Image: Instagram/@HarryStyles


Popular singer-actor Harry Styles, who is juggling his acting and music career, has had some dramatic moments since the beginning of his 'Love On' Tour. Starting from his interactions with fans and the crowd to an incident when a chicken nugget was thrown on stage, there have been many instances that have created headlines.       

And in the latest incident, a bottle was thrown at him during his crowd interaction during his Chicago concert and the video is now going viral. The As It Was singer was performing at United Center when a bottle was flung in his direction.

Harry Styles hit with a bottle during a concert

Videos and pictures from the concert have appeared on Twitter where the singer could be seen being hit in the groin region by the bottle. Harry, however, did not lose his cool and had a light-hearted reaction to it. 

READ | Harry Styles' mom calls out 'Don't Worry Darling' haters; says she's 'astounded, saddened'

The viral video shows the One Direction alum saying, "Well, that's unfortunate" as he reacted to being hit by the bottle. Styles then said, "OK, shake it off" while the crowd cheered him on.

Following the incident and without letting it hinder his performance, Styles then resumed his interaction with the crowd, asking them if they were from Chicago or a resident of Chicago. 

Meanwhile, back in August this year, fans at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour stop in New York City turned the former boy-bander into a chicken nugget target, tossing food at him on stage. He has previously rescheduled one of his Chicago shows after his crew collectively came down with an illness.

READ | Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde indulge in PDA in New York as they slam break-up rumours

The singer now has nearly a week’s hiatus before beginning his fifteen-date tour in Inglewood, California, before heading to South America and Europe. He recently starred in the second film that his girlfriend and actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde directed, Don’t Worry Darling. The actor is now gearing up for his second release, My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The film is slated to release digitally on Prime Video on November 4. 

READ | Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dominate MTV 2022 EMAs nominations; Check full list
READ | Olivia Wilde slams rumours of 'abandoning' her kids amid romance with Harry Styles
First Published:
COMMENT