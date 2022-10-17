Popular singer-actor Harry Styles, who is juggling his acting and music career, has had some dramatic moments since the beginning of his 'Love On' Tour. Starting from his interactions with fans and the crowd to an incident when a chicken nugget was thrown on stage, there have been many instances that have created headlines.

And in the latest incident, a bottle was thrown at him during his crowd interaction during his Chicago concert and the video is now going viral. The As It Was singer was performing at United Center when a bottle was flung in his direction.

Harry Styles hit with a bottle during a concert

Videos and pictures from the concert have appeared on Twitter where the singer could be seen being hit in the groin region by the bottle. Harry, however, did not lose his cool and had a light-hearted reaction to it.

The viral video shows the One Direction alum saying, "Well, that's unfortunate" as he reacted to being hit by the bottle. Styles then said, "OK, shake it off" while the crowd cheered him on.

LOL right in the sweet spot pic.twitter.com/kCvhCroHgJ — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒆 (@glambygab) October 15, 2022

Following the incident and without letting it hinder his performance, Styles then resumed his interaction with the crowd, asking them if they were from Chicago or a resident of Chicago.

Meanwhile, back in August this year, fans at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour stop in New York City turned the former boy-bander into a chicken nugget target, tossing food at him on stage. He has previously rescheduled one of his Chicago shows after his crew collectively came down with an illness.

The singer now has nearly a week’s hiatus before beginning his fifteen-date tour in Inglewood, California, before heading to South America and Europe. He recently starred in the second film that his girlfriend and actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde directed, Don’t Worry Darling. The actor is now gearing up for his second release, My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The film is slated to release digitally on Prime Video on November 4.