After taking over the internet with their joyful and energetic version of Bollywood social media challenges like Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Raatan Lambiyan, the Tanzanian siblings have now hopped on to the latest trend started by Harrdy Sandhu's newly released track Bijlee Bijlee. The music video which features actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari caught the attention of the crowd for its catchy hook step matching its peppy rhythm.

Check out the TikToker from Tanzania hopping on to the Bijlee Bijlee trend.

Tanzanian TikToker dances to Bijlee Bijlee song

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the Tanzanian TikToker who goes by the username 'kili_paul' shared the video of him hopping on to the Bijlee Bijlee hook step dance challenge. The young dancer managed to steal the hearts of the Indian audience by perfectly dancing out the steps. The same was echoed in the comment section as many complimented his contagious cheerful energy whilst dancing to Sandhu's track.

He uploaded the video with the caption, ''Bijlee bijlee @harrdysandhu @palaktiwarii @bpraak @jaani777 @desimelodies #music #desi #kilipaul #dance #bijleebijlee #tanzania #india #neemapaul''

More on Tanzanian siblings dancing to Bollywood songs

The siblings have managed to garner over 260k followers by jovially dancing and lip-synching to popular Bollywood songs such as Tip Tip, Raatan Lambiyan, Tum Hi Aana, Pyaar Karte Ho Na and more. They were also recognised by actors Kiara Advani and Emraan Hashmi as they gave them a shout out on their Instagram.

More on Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee

The peppy song marked the debut of popular television actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The song quickly managed to top several musical charts and garnered millions of views on YouTube along with starting the dancing trend on social media. Many enjoyed the fresh pairing of Harrdy and Palak on-screen and commended on the latter's impactful debut. The duo went on to create several videos doing the dance challenge further fueling the trend.

Singer Harrdy Sandhu has several bangers under his name such as Kya Baat Ay, Backbone, Tequilla Shot and more. He is also set to make his debut in Bollywood in the upcoming sports drama 83 headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Image: Instagram/@harrdysandhu/kili_paul