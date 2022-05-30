After Sidhu Moosewala's Murder, Another Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh Gets Death Threats

After the tragic murder of Congress leader and Punjabi rapper, Sidhu Moosewala, another famous Punjabi singer, Mankirt Aulakh, has received death threats on social media. Aulakh, who has appeared in the Punjabi film Main Teri Tu Mera and is well-known for his hit track Gangland, has been allegedly threatened by the Gounder gangster group.

Thus, another Punjab gangster group has now come in the limelight after Lawrence Bishnoi, Davinder Bambiha gang and Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar claiming responsibility for the Sidhu Moosewala murder.

Just hours after the murder of Moosewala, Brar took to social media to claim responsibility of the attack. Republic Media Network has learnt that Aulakh had openly come out in support of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera post his killing, which is one of the key reasons why Aulakh is receiving threat calls and death messages on social media.

It is being reported that Mankirt Aulakh has increased his security post the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

In a key development in the Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Delhi Police has alleged that the murder could be an act of revenge against Middukhera's murder that took place in August 2021. As reported by ANI, Delhi Police's Special Cell alleged that both Moosewala and his manager Shaganpreet were involved in killing Middukhera.

Goldy Brar takes responsibility for Moosewala's murder

On May 29, Goldy Brar took to social media to allege that he and Lawrence Bishnoi, planned Moosewala's assassination after the latter's name cropped up in the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar. Middukhera was killed in Mohali and Gurlal Brar was shot dead in Chandigarh.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight in Mansa on Sunday, May 29. Unidentified gunmen fired about 30 shots of bullets at the rapper from which, he sustained fatal injuries. Following the heinous attack, Moosewala was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was declared brought dead. The incident came just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of 424 people including the singer.

